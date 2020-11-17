Around the Big 12: Several Teams Continue to Fight for Top 2 Spots

With just a few weeks left of the 2020 regular season, six teams are still alive for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship, including the West Virginia Mountaineers. Neal Brown's squad will need a lot of help, but mathematically, it's still a possibility that they can reach the title game.

Both Iowa State and Oklahoma State control their own destiny, but that could all change after this weekend if the Cowboys fall to bitter rival, Oklahoma.

As for the big picture, it seems very unlikely that the Big 12 will have a representative in the College Football Playoff this season and you can attribute that to the disappointing starts that both Texas and Oklahoma got off to. Oklahoma State is a solid football team, but even if they win out and finish 9-1, I'm not sure it's going to be enough to get them into the conversation.

Now, let's take a look back at week 11, look ahead to week 12, and where teams sit in the Big 12 standings.

Week 11 Recap

West Virginia 24, TCU 6

Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23

Week 12 Slate

No. 22 Texas at Kansas, 3:30, ESPN2

Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State, 4:00, FOX

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 15 Oklahoma, 7:30, ABC

IDLE: Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Big 12 Standings as of 11/17

1. Iowa State 5-2 (5-1)

2. Oklahoma State 5-1 (4-1)

3. Kansas State 4-3 (4-2)

4. Oklahoma 5-2 (4-2)

5. Texas 5-2 (4-2)

6. West Virginia 5-3 (4-3)

7. TCU 3-4 (3-4)

8. Texas Tech 3-5 (2-5)

9. Baylor 1-5 (1-5)

10. Kansas 0-7 (0-6)

