SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Around the Big 12: Several Teams Continue to Fight for Top 2 Spots

Schuyler Callihan

With just a few weeks left of the 2020 regular season, six teams are still alive for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship, including the West Virginia Mountaineers. Neal Brown's squad will need a lot of help, but mathematically, it's still a possibility that they can reach the title game.

Both Iowa State and Oklahoma State control their own destiny, but that could all change after this weekend if the Cowboys fall to bitter rival, Oklahoma.

As for the big picture, it seems very unlikely that the Big 12 will have a representative in the College Football Playoff this season and you can attribute that to the disappointing starts that both Texas and Oklahoma got off to. Oklahoma State is a solid football team, but even if they win out and finish 9-1, I'm not sure it's going to be enough to get them into the conversation. 

Now, let's take a look back at week 11, look ahead to week 12, and where teams sit in the Big 12 standings.

Week 11 Recap

West Virginia 24, TCU 6

Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23

Week 12 Slate

No. 22 Texas at Kansas, 3:30, ESPN2

Kansas State at No. 17 Iowa State, 4:00, FOX

No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 15 Oklahoma, 7:30, ABC

IDLE: Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Big 12 Standings as of 11/17

1. Iowa State 5-2 (5-1)

2. Oklahoma State 5-1 (4-1)

3. Kansas State 4-3 (4-2)

4. Oklahoma 5-2 (4-2)

5. Texas 5-2 (4-2)

6. West Virginia 5-3 (4-3)

7. TCU 3-4 (3-4)

8. Texas Tech 3-5 (2-5)

9. Baylor 1-5 (1-5)

10. Kansas 0-7 (0-6)

Big 12 Conference championship scenarios for West Virginia, CLICK HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Texas A&M Opts Out of Crossover Classic, Leaving WVU in Limbo

The Mountaineers will not be playing the Aggies to start the new season

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia LB Tony Fields II Accepts Invite to Reese's Senior Bowl

The Big 12's leading tackler is heading to the Senior Bowl

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Lose DB to the Transfer Portal

West Virginia corner enters the transfer portal

Christopher Hall

Latest Bowl Projections for West Virginia

Some interesting matchups projected for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Long Snapper Signs with Dolphins

Former WVU long snapper signs with the Dolphins practice squad

Christopher Hall

Scenarios for West Virginia to Reach Big 12 Championship Game

West Virginia needs some help but can play its way to the Big 12 title game

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

We take a look at former WVU greats in week 10 of the NFL

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

T.J. Simmons Named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week

West Virginia WR T.J. Simmons balled out on Saturday vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Offensive Tackle to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Tough news for the promising young tackle

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Tykee Smith Named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week

The Mountaineer safety put on a show this past Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP