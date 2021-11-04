Around the Big 12 - Week 10 Preview + Predictions

Kansas State at Kansas

Kansas State is clearly the better team but the Jayhawks have made a few of these matchups interesting. This might be a good game for about a half or so but I wouldn't expect it to stay that way deep into the 4th quarter. Kansas State runs away with it in the end.

Prediction: Kansas State 41, Kansas 23

No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State is still looking to keep their Big 12 Conference title hopes alive when they travel to Morgantown this Saturday. Meanwhile, West Virginia is hoping to inch closer to bowl eligibility after winning each of the past two weeks. This one has all the makings of a low-scoring affair where the team that wins the turnover battle will likely win the game.

Prediction: Will release Friday.

No. 12 Baylor at TCU

With Gary Patterson now out, I'm not sure how motivated this team is going to be to finish the rest of the season. The defense has been a nightmare to watch and the offense has fell off the map from where they were earlier in the year. Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon turned the ball over twice last week but fortunately, the Bears still came away with a win. I don't see back-to-back poor outings from him. Give me the Bears, by a lot.

Prediction: Baylor 44, TCU 13

Texas at Iowa State

The Cyclones entered the season as the 7th ranked team in the country with their sights set on making the College Football Playoff. After the loss to West Virignia last week, Iowa State now has three losses on the season. Their dreams of a national championship are certainly tarnished but there's still an outside chance of making the Big 12 championship game. On the otherhand, I don't know how Texas gets up for this game after continuing to lose games in the fashion that they have. Iowa State by a field goal.

Prediction: Iowa State 31, Texas 28

