    • November 11, 2021
    Around the Big 12 - Week 11 Preview + Predictions

    Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.
    No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor

    This is a statement game for Oklahoma who has been disrespected in the College Football Playoff rankings. Sure, they haven't been as dominant as they've been in years past but they're finding ways to win games. That said, playing in Waco is a tough environment, especially for a true freshman quarterback. I'm siding with the Bears in an upset here.

    Prediction: Baylor 37, Oklahoma 33

    West Virginia at Kansas State

    The Mountaineers had a real opportunity to turn the corner last week by defeating No. 11 Oklahoma State. A win over the Pokes would have marked back-to-back wins over a top 25 opponent and a 3-0 record since the bye week. However, WVU came out flat offensively and never gave themselves a chance. This team needs two wins to become eligible for a bowl. I like their chances but do they win this week? 

    Prediction: Will release Friday.

    Iowa State at Texas Tech

    I don't know what to expect from Texas Tech. I do know that Iowa State is still fully invested despite the fact that their hopes of making the College Football Playoff are well in the past. The Cyclones can still make the Big 12 title game if they win and get a little help. They'll take a step in that direction on Saturday.

    Prediction: Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 20

    Kansas at Texas

    Something has to give here. Kansas is on an eight-game losing streak while Texas is on a four-game skid. The Longhorns have really fallen off the map since blowing a huge lead against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. Fortunately for Texas, they get a chance to regroup and take out their frustration against a bad Kansas team. The Jayhawks will have trouble scoring in this one but I don't see this being a total blowout.

    Prediction: Texas 38, Kansas 17

    TCU at Oklahoma State

    The Horned Frogs shocked a lot of folks last week by knocking off Baylor in the team's first game without head coach Gary Patterson. They won't have the same magic this week in Stillwater against one of the top defenses in the country. Oklahoma State wins convincingly.

    Prediction: Oklahoma State 40, TCU 13

