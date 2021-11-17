Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Around the Big 12 Week 12 - Preview + Predictions

    Taking a look around the Big 12 Conference.
    Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma

    After losing to Baylor last week, the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes seem all but dashed. There's still a chance they could make it but they would need to win out, win the Big 12 title game, and have a bunch of things happen in front of them. Oklahoma loses the Baylor game twice.

    Prediction: Iowa State 27, Oklahoma 24

    Texas at West Virginia

    Who the hell knows what to expect in this game? Texas has lost five straight including a loss to Kansas while West Virginia may just be the most inconsistent team in the country. This will come down to which team cares about showing up and with both teams at 4-6, motivation should be there to keep bowl hopes alive. 

    Prediction: Will release Friday.

    Kansas at TCU

    Kansas shocked everyone last week by defeating Texas in overtime. Their magic ran out the second that game ended. TCU got pounded by Oklahoma State last week but there's no shame in that. Kansas will fight to keep it within reach but they won't be able to hold on in the 4th quarter.

    Prediction: TCU 33, Kansas 21

    No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State

    The winner of this game will have a chance to make the Big 12 championship game. Well, sort of. Kansas State still needs a little help but a win will keep them alive. I've got Baylor edging out a one-point victory.

    Prediction: Baylor 31, Kansas State 30

    No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

    Oklahoma State's offense found some rhythm last week for the first time all season. I expect that to continue this Saturday against Texas Tech. I've got the Pokes, big.

    Prediction: Oklahoma State 49, Texas Tech 14

