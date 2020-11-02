Around the Big 12 Week 9: West Virginia Holding Steady

Any year the blue-bloods of college football are not sitting atop their conference standings, you hear the old cliché, “the conference is wide-open this year,” and for once, it might be true.

At any moment, an All-Conference or All-American can test positive for COVID-19 and be out for at least one game. With that, this truly is an unpredictable season that leaves the door open for more craziness than the typical college football season.

However, it should not diminish the success of Iowa State or Kansas State has had in the first half of conference play at 4-1, including both teams beating Oklahoma. The Cyclones and Wildcats are set to meet on November 17th.

Kansas State has been forced to start freshman quarterback Will Howard after starter Skylar Thompson was knocked out for the season due to an injury a few weeks ago against Texas Tech and suffered their first conference loss of the season to West Virginia over the weekend.

Oklahoma State sits at 3-1 in conference play and is coming off a tough overtime loss to Texas at home. This week, the Cowboys travel to Manhattan to take on Kansas State before their scheduled bye week to prepare for an Oklahoma team that has won five straight Oklahoma State.

Iowa State welcomes in a 1-3 Baylor team before both Kansas State and the Cyclones have a bye before their big matchup.

Preseason favorite Oklahoma has won the last five Big 12 Conference Championships. They put themselves behind early, dropping their first two Big 12 games to Kansas State and Iowa State. That means for Oklahoma to capture their sixth straight conference championship, Kansas State or Iowa State will have to lose twice, with one loss a guarantee since they still play each other.

It really would seem fitting that Oklahoma would get the help they need and go 4-0 to finish the season after everyone counted them out following the first two losses. The Sooners looked back in form this weekend in a 62-38 beatdown of Texas Tech.

That brings us to West Virginia. The Mountaineers can create some separation this week with a win at No. 22 Texas, and if Oklahoma State bounces back and beats Kansas State, West Virginia will hold their destiny in their hands. If the Mountaineers pull out the win in Austin and do not have a letdown at home versus TCU, West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Nov. 28 before traveling to Ames to potentially punch their ticket to Dallas.

Texas is still alive, with Kansas State and Iowa State on the schedule but needs an Oklahoma State and Oklahoma loss to get into the Big 12 Conference Championship.

Big 12 Standings (overall record)

Iowa State 4-1 (4-2)

Kansas State 4-1 (4-2)

Oklahoma State 3-1 (4-1)

Oklahoma 3-2 (4-2)

Texas 3-2 (4-2)

West Virginia 3-2 (4-2)

TCU 2-3 (2-3)

Baylor 1-3 (1-3)

Texas Tech 1-4 (2-4)

Kansas 0-5 (0-6)

Remaining Schedules

Iowa State

11/7 Baylor

11/21 Kansas State

11/27 @ Texas

12/5 West Virginia

Kansas State

11/7 Oklahoma State

11/21 @ Iowa State

11/28 @Baylor

12/5 Texas

Oklahoma State

11/7 @ Kansas State

11/21 @ Oklahoma

11/28 Texas Tech

12/5 @ TCU

12/12 @ Baylor

Texas

11/7 West Virginia

11/21 @ Kansas

11/27 Iowa State

12/5 Kansas State

West Virginia

11/7 @ Texas

11/14 TCU

11/28 Oklahoma

12/5 @ Iowa State

