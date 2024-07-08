Aubrey Burks Considered a Top Safety in the Nation
Aubrey Burks played a key part in West Virginia's defense in 2023, but it took him a while to return to form following the scary collision he was a part while covering a punt against TCU early in the year. He went on to finish the season with 47 tackles, four passes defended, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one sack.
According to Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, Burks is the 10th-best safety in all of college football entering the 2024 season.
"Among returning Power Five safeties over the last couple of seasons, Burks has the best PFF coverage (90.3) and is second in overall PFF grade (90.2). The junior’s 22 coverage stops in that span is third among all Power Five safeties. Burks needs to improve as a tackler, but the rising senior is a rangy player who consistently makes plays in the backend of the Mountaineers’ defense."
The nine players ranked higher? Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Malaki Starks (Georgia), Dillon Thieneman (Purdue), Xavier Watts (Notre Dame), Kevin Winston Jr. (Penn State), Xavier Nwankpa (Iowa), Rod Moore (Michigan), Hunter Wohler (Wisconsin), and Keon Sabb (Alabama).
With all the additions the Mountaineers made in the secondary this offseason, there is reason to believe Burks could play more in the box. He took some snaps at spear during spring ball, but is not expected to make a full-time move to the position.
