WVU DB Aubrey Burks Ruled Out for the Remainder of the Season
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced during his weekly radio show Thursday night that safety Aubrey Burks will miss the remainder of the season due to injury.
“Aubrey had multiple things, and Aubrey is going to miss the rest of the season, too," Brown stated. “He is actually going to have surgery this week. He is going to walk on Senior Day, then have surgery and miss the rest of the year. But if you think back to Aubrey’s year, it’s unfortunate. I think he only played in two complete games and left with injuries in a few other ones, so that’s unfortunate. That hurt us too. He and Sean (Martin) were definitely our most experienced players coming back, and Aubrey had been an all-league player. He really hasn’t played at all since the Kansas game. Disappointed for him, but that hurt us.”
Burks has not been on the field since October 12th against Iowa State. He made six starts on the season and will finish the season with x tackles.
The Oaktree, Florida native will finish his Mountaineer career with 129 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also had three interceptions, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
