Ayden Garnes Intends to Enter the Transfer Portal
West Virginia University defensive back Ayden Garnes intends to enter the NCCA transfer portal he confirmed on social media Wednesday night.
“Thank you West Virginia for all you gave mover this year it was a blessing,” he stated.
Garnes suffered a season-ending injury in the sixth game of the season against Iowa State. He finished the season with 25 tackles, including a tackle for loss.
The Philadelphia (PA) native spent his first three seasons at Duquesne. After redshirting his freshman year, he tallied 84 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions.
