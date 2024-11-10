Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Baylor
Next weekend, the West Virginia Mountaineers will return home for a big matchup with the surging Baylor Bears.
The Mountaineers enter the game on a two-game winning streak but have lost their last two games at home. Meanwhile, Baylor has ripped off three straight wins over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Baylor is currently a 2.5-point favorite. The total is currently at 59.5.
West Virginia Trends
West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games played.
The total has gone OVER in six of the Mountaineers' last eight games.
West Virginia has won 10 of its last 15 games, dating back to last season.
The total has gone OVER in five of West Virginia's last seven meetings with the Baylor Bears.
WVU is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games played at home.
Baylor Trends
Baylor is 7-3 against the spread in their last ten games played.
The total has gone OVER in each of Baylor's last six games.
The Bears are 2-6 straight up in their last eight games played against West Virginia.
Baylor is 0-6 straight up when played West Virginia on the road.
The Bears have lost seven of their last eight games played in the month of November.
