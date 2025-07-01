Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: A Switch That Was Long Overdue for WVU Football

Out with the matte, in with the gloss.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Finally, the West Virginia football team will be making the switch back to glossy blue helmets after wearing a matte blue lid since 2013. Schuyler Callihan gives his thoughts on the switch and mentions the one helmet that WVU needs to leave as it is.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

