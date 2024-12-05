Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Best Candidates for WVU

Looking at who could be the next head coach at West Virginia.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: Best Candidates for WVU.mp4
Between The Eers: Best Candidates for WVU.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia has begun its search for the 36th head coach in program history. Eugene Napoleon and Schuyler Callihan give their thoughts on who the Mountaineers should target and who to maybe stay away from.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Makes First Appearance in ESPN Bracketology Projection for 2025 Tournament

Pacman Jones Tells Rich Rodriguez: 'Pack Your Sh*t Up and Get Back to Morgantown'

WVU's First Big Loss: LB Josiah Trotter to Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia's Bowl Destination & Opponent Announced

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football