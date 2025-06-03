Between The Eers: Big 10 + SEC's CFP Plan Will Destroy College Football
Power Four commissioners are entering a heated battle as they look to find the right solution for a 16-team College Football Playoff format.
If the Big Ten/SEC gets their way, college football will be ruined. They are pushing for a 4-4-2-2-1 format where the Big Ten/SEC would each receive four auto bids, the ACC/Big 12 would each receive two, and the highest-ranked Group of Six champ would receive one, leaving three spots for at-large bids.
The ACC/Big 12 are fighting for a more fair model where each Power Four league receives one automatic bid, and the highest-ranked Group of Six champ receives one with 11 at-large bids up for grabs.
Schuyler Callihan gives his thoughts on it all on today's episode of Between The Eers.
