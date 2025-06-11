Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Biggest Concerns for WVU Football in 2025

Where could the Mountaineers face the most trouble this fall?

Schuyler Callihan

With so much roster and coaching staff turnover, things won't come easily for West Virginia in 2025. On today's episode of Between The Eers, former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon joins the show to discuss the biggest question marks and concerns heading into year one of the second Rich Rod era in Morgantown.

