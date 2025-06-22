Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Bring Back The Friends of Coal Bowl?

Should West Virginia get Marshall back on the schedule?

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has made it clear in recent months that he couldn't care less about "what's going on in Huntington," referencing the Marshall Thundering Herd. Tony Gibson would love to see the Friends of Coal Bowl get back on the schedule in the near future, but WVU is booked through the 2030 season. Is it worth bringing back the lopsided matchup? Schuyler Callihan discusses.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

