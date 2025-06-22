Between The Eers: Bring Back The Friends of Coal Bowl?
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has made it clear in recent months that he couldn't care less about "what's going on in Huntington," referencing the Marshall Thundering Herd. Tony Gibson would love to see the Friends of Coal Bowl get back on the schedule in the near future, but WVU is booked through the 2030 season. Is it worth bringing back the lopsided matchup? Schuyler Callihan discusses.
If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Lands in Top Two of CBS Sports' Roster Grades for First-Year Coaches
Ranking All 16 Starting Quarterbacks in the Big 12 From Worst to First
West Virginia Scoops Up Another 2026 Offensive Line Commit
Ross Hodge Sounds Like a Coach Who Plans to Stick Around in Morgantown