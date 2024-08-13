Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Can WVU Keep All Those RBs Happy?

Breaking down the West Virginia running game.

Schuyler Callihan

On today's episode, we discuss:

- Dividing up the carries in the RB room
- CJ Donaldson/Jahiem White dynamic
- Freshmen pushing for a spot
- Can O-line be dominant again?

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.

Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

