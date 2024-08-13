Between The Eers: Can WVU Keep All Those RBs Happy?
Breaking down the West Virginia running game.
In this story:
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Dividing up the carries in the RB room
- CJ Donaldson/Jahiem White dynamic
- Freshmen pushing for a spot
- Can O-line be dominant again?
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WR Jaden Bray Explains Transfer to WVU
Freshmen RBs Pushing Jaylen Anderson for No. 3 Spot on Depth Chart
Neal Brown Makes Bold Statement on Rodney Gallagher's Defensive Ability
A Look Inside WVU's First Scrimmage: Who Stood Out, Areas to Improve
Published