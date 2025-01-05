Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Competition for Nicco Marchiol

THe Mountaineers have a new quarterback in town.

West Virginia added former Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson through the transfer portal on Saturday. Does he have a chance to win the starting job? Schuyler Callihan offers his thoughts.

