Between The Eers: Explaining West Virginia's Spot in Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings

The Mountaineers enter the season 10th in our Big 12 power rankings.

Schuyler Callihan

For many reasons, expectations for the West Virginia Mountaineers are low. Putting the bar at nine or ten wins in year one is unfair to the team and coaching staff, although achieving that win total is certainly possible if everything goes right.

On today's episode of Between The Eers, I explain why I have West Virginia ranked 10th in my preseason Big 12 power rankings. Also, I go a little more in-depth on why I have Baylor projected to win the league, Arizona State to finish fifth, and a few others who landed at interesting spots, such as Colorado.

