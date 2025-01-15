Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Future with New WVU DC Zac Alley

Breaking down the impact of West Virginia's new defensive coordinator.

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this offseason, the West Virginia Mountaineers hired Zac Alley as the team's next defensive coordinator. What style of defense will he run? How is he as a play-caller? What type of players fit best in his system? Is he a future head coach? Schuyler Callihan answers all of those questions on today's episode of Between The Eers.

