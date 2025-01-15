Between The Eers: The Future with New WVU DC Zac Alley
Earlier this offseason, the West Virginia Mountaineers hired Zac Alley as the team's next defensive coordinator. What style of defense will he run? How is he as a play-caller? What type of players fit best in his system? Is he a future head coach? Schuyler Callihan answers all of those questions on today's episode of Between The Eers.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
