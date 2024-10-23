Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Arizona
Breaking down the keys to the game versus the Wildcats.
In this story:
The West Virginia Mountaineers will make their first-ever trip out to Tucson this weekend to take on the Arizona Wildcats. How can the Mountaineers snap a two-game losing skid and get back to .500 on the season? Schuyler Callihan lays out the keys to the game.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jordan Lesley Says There Was 'Way More Good Than Bad' in Blowout Loss to K-State
Sneak Peek of Tavon Austin's Interview with Johnny Manziel Released
Deuce McBride Puts on Offensive Masterclass on Opening Night
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Arizona
Published