Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Arizona

Breaking down the keys to the game versus the Wildcats.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will make their first-ever trip out to Tucson this weekend to take on the Arizona Wildcats. How can the Mountaineers snap a two-game losing skid and get back to .500 on the season? Schuyler Callihan lays out the keys to the game.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

