Between The Eers: In the Middle of It All with Brandon Yates

Former West Virginia center Brandon Yates joins the show to discuss his career and the coaching change at WVU.

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Brandon Yates joins Between The Eers to discuss his recently wrapped up career at WVU, what went wrong for the Mountaineers this season, when he got the inkling that Neal Brown could be fired, thoughts on Rich Rodriguez, NIL + transfer portal issues, state of the program and more.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

