Between The Eers: In the Middle of It All with Brandon Yates
Former West Virginia center Brandon Yates joins the show to discuss his career and the coaching change at WVU.
In this story:
Former West Virginia offensive lineman Brandon Yates joins Between The Eers to discuss his recently wrapped up career at WVU, what went wrong for the Mountaineers this season, when he got the inkling that Neal Brown could be fired, thoughts on Rich Rodriguez, NIL + transfer portal issues, state of the program and more.
