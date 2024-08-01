Between The Eers: Inside WVU Fall Camp 8.1.24
West Virginia opened up fall camp on Wednesday and this afternoon, head coach Neal Brown welcomed the media for an open practice to get a sneak peek at this year's team.
With football returning, Christopher Hall and myself released our first episode of Between The Eers. The show can be seen above or on our YouTube page at West Virginia on SI.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Most depth since 2019?
- Why their shouldn't be concern with the offensive line
- What can't go wrong between now and the season opener
- Defense looking bigger
- Future is bright with Nicco Marchiol at QB
- Win total talk
+ More
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
