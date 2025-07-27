Between The Eers: More Rich Rodriguez Disrespect
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez ranked 12th in CBS Sports' Big 12 head coach rankings, which is much lower than expected. Despite not having been in charge of a big-time program in quite some time, Rodriguez's career accomplishments should be enough to have him as a middle-of-the-pack coach in this league, at worst.
Putting him behind Colorado's Deion Sanders and Houston's Willie Fritz is wild. Sanders has two years under his belt at the FBS level, one of which was a total disaster. Fritz went 4-8 in his first year at Houston, and while he's been a known program builder throughout his career, Rodriguez has reached heights Fritz has never come close to.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I explain why Rodriguez should be listed much higher.
