Between The Eers: Playoffs or Bust for WVU?
There's a path for West Virginia to make the College Football Playoff. Is falling short a disappointment?
In this story:
WVU enters the 2024 season with high expectations. With the expanded College Football Playoff, there is a better pathway for the Mountaineers to sneak in. Is it playoffs or bust for WVU?
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Playoff format
- Challengins schedule
- Is it a disappointing season if WVU misses CFP?
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
