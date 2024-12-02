Between The Eers: Reacting to WVU's Decision to Fire Neal Brown
West Virginia is moving in a different direction after six years with Neal Brown. We give our thoughts.
In this story:
West Virginia made the call to move off of head coach Neal Brown on Sunday, one day removed from their 52-15 loss at Texas Tech, dropping their record to 6-6 on the year. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon react to the news.
