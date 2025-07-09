Between The Eers: Rich Rod Talks WVU QB Battle at Big 12 Media Day
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez took the stage in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon at Big 12 media day, and of course, was asked about his quarterback situation. While Rich Rod was not ready to reveal anything (why would he?), he shared some optimism about the group as they get set to enter fall camp in a few weeks.
"It's always a position you should worry about the most because it is the most important position, probably in football. You've got no chance to win if that guy is not pretty good. I think that's probably the room I'm least worried about from an athletic and talent standpoint.
I share my thoughts on what this means for the QB battle in August on today's episode of Between The Eers.
