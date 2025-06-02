Between The Eers: State of the West Virginia Quarterback Room
This fall, the competition in the West Virginia quarterback room will be turned up a notch as Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M transfer), and Max Brown (Charlotte transfer) compete for the starting job. Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins and true freshman Scotty Fox are lurking in the background, but both need more time to develop.
Who wins the starting job? Well, it might be too early to tell, but I've got some thoughts on how the battle may go, when a starter could be named, and what each of the top three guys has to do in order to be in position to be the guy.
