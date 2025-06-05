Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Backyard Brawl Never Sleeps

Beanie Bishop hit a few Pitt nerves earlier this week.

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop made headlines this week by stomping and wiping his feet on the Pitt logo. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi didn't seem to like it, but he must have forgotten about what his quarterback did just a few short years ago. Schuyler Callihan explains why this is good for the Backyard Brawl.

