Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Best QB in the Big 12

Pro Football Focus has Garrett Greene at the top of the Big 12. Are they right?

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Is WVU's Garrett Greene the best QB in the Big 12? Shedeur Sanders and Cam Rising might have a thing or two to say about that. Schuyler Callihan reacts to PFF's placement of Greene in the Big 12 QB rankings.

