Between The Eers: The Best QB in the Big 12
Pro Football Focus has Garrett Greene at the top of the Big 12. Are they right?
In this story:
Is WVU's Garrett Greene the best QB in the Big 12? Shedeur Sanders and Cam Rising might have a thing or two to say about that. Schuyler Callihan reacts to PFF's placement of Greene in the Big 12 QB rankings.
To watch future episodes of Between The Eers and the other shows we have available on Mountaineers Now TV,click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Hits & Misses: Revisiting WVU's 2019 Transfer Portal Class
Did Wren Baker Just Hint at a Throwback Uniform for WVU?
Published