Between The Eers: The Future is Brighter Than Ever at WVU

Wren Baker is a rock star, and Mountaineer fans need to realize how fortunate WVU is.

Schuyler Callihan

We are heading into a new era of college athletics, and if you don't have the right person in charge, you could be in big trouble. Fortunately for WVU, they have Wren Baker calling the shots in the athletic department. On today's episode of Between The Eers, Schuyler Callihan explains why Mountaineer fans should feel comfortable transitioning into this new era with Baker leading the charge.

