Between The Eers: The Morning After Arizona
Final thoughts on the Mountaineers' win over the Wildcats.
In this story:
West Virginia snapped a two-game skid with a 31-26 win over Arizona on Saturday night. Schuyler Callihan talks Nicco Marchiol's performance, the QB situation moving forward, Jordan Lesley's defense, and the final stretch of the season.
