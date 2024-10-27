Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Morning After Arizona

Final thoughts on the Mountaineers' win over the Wildcats.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia snapped a two-game skid with a 31-26 win over Arizona on Saturday night. Schuyler Callihan talks Nicco Marchiol's performance, the QB situation moving forward, Jordan Lesley's defense, and the final stretch of the season.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

