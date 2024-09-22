Between The Eers: The Morning After Kansas
Putting the final touches on West Virginia's win over the Jayhawks.
In this story:
It was far from perfect, but West Virginia found a way to take the Big 12 opener from the Kansas Jayhawks to improve to 2-2 (1-0) on the season. The Mountaineers will now head into the bye week to rest and start preparation for a big road game at Oklahoma State. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the win over Kansas and the evaluation of the team a third of the way through the season.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
