Between The Eers: The Morning After Memphis

Final thoughts on West Virginia's loss in the Frisco Bowl.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's disappointing season came to a disappointing end in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against Memphis. Schuyler Callihan gives his final thoughts on the game, a look back on the season, and a look ahead to the Rich Rod era 2.0.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

