Between The Eers: The Morning After Memphis
Final thoughts on West Virginia's loss in the Frisco Bowl.
In this story:
West Virginia's disappointing season came to a disappointing end in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against Memphis. Schuyler Callihan gives his final thoughts on the game, a look back on the season, and a look ahead to the Rich Rod era 2.0.
