Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Morning After Pitt

Final thoughts on West Virginia's loss to Pitt.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: The Morning After Pitt.mp4
Between The Eers: The Morning After Pitt.mp4 /
In this story:

West Virginia blew a 10-point lead with three minutes and some change against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. For the second time in as many trips to Acrisure, the Mountaineers had a lead in the fourth quarter, yet made the trek back to Morgantown with a loss.

Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the implosion from Saturday and discuss the bigger picture.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown, Welcome Back to the Hot Seat

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 38, West Virginia 34

What Neal Brown Said Following the Loss to Pitt

Neal Brown Calls Pat Narduzzi's Postgame Comments 'Bull****"

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football