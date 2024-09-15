Between The Eers: The Morning After Pitt
West Virginia blew a 10-point lead with three minutes and some change against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. For the second time in as many trips to Acrisure, the Mountaineers had a lead in the fourth quarter, yet made the trek back to Morgantown with a loss.
Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall recap the implosion from Saturday and discuss the bigger picture.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown, Welcome Back to the Hot Seat
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Pitt 38, West Virginia 34
What Neal Brown Said Following the Loss to Pitt
Neal Brown Calls Pat Narduzzi's Postgame Comments 'Bull****"