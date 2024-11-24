Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Morning After UCF

Recapping West Virginia's win and discussing Neal Brown's job security.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia captured bowl eligibility with their 31-21 win over the UCF Knights. Is Neal Brown now safe? Schuyler Callihan reveals his thoughts on the situation.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
