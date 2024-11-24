Between The Eers: The Morning After UCF
Recapping West Virginia's win and discussing Neal Brown's job security.
In this story:
West Virginia captured bowl eligibility with their 31-21 win over the UCF Knights. Is Neal Brown now safe? Schuyler Callihan reveals his thoughts on the situation.
