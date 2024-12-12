Between The Eers: The Return of Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia has found its guy. Wren Baker has officially settled on Rich Rodriguez as the 36th head coach in West Virginia program history. The Grant Town native returns to Morgantown after 17 years and is fresh off of winning the Conference-USA Championship with Jacksonville State. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their thoughts.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Booster Ken Kendrick Says Wren Baker Was Not 'Pressured' to Hire Rich Rod
Rich Rodriguez Nearing Deal to Return as West Virginia Head Coach
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Inches Closer to Being Off the Bubble
Quick Hits: Bowl Prep, Managing the Transition, Signing Day Success + More