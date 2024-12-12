Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: The Return of Rich Rodriguez

Reacting to the news of West Virginia bringing back Rich Rodriguez.

West Virginia has found its guy. Wren Baker has officially settled on Rich Rodriguez as the 36th head coach in West Virginia program history. The Grant Town native returns to Morgantown after 17 years and is fresh off of winning the Conference-USA Championship with Jacksonville State. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give their thoughts.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

