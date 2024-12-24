Between The Eers: Transfer Portal Movement
Tracking all of the chaos in the transfer portal surrounding WVU football.
In this story:
The chaos has begun in the transfer portal. Fifteen players have entered the portal from while three have committed. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the movement and the team's needs.
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16
West Virginia Receives Commitment from Jax State TE Transfer Jacob Barrick
Former West Virginia RB CJ Donaldson Transfers to Ohio State
