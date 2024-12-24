Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Transfer Portal Movement

Tracking all of the chaos in the transfer portal surrounding WVU football.

Schuyler Callihan

The chaos has begun in the transfer portal. Fifteen players have entered the portal from while three have committed. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss the movement and the team's needs.

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified the second a new show drops.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

