Between The Eers: West Virginia Football's Interesting Hypothetical Valuation

Looking at The Athletic's valuation for the West Virginia football program.

Schuyler Callihan

The Athletic released a hypothetical valuation for every Power Four program in college football, putting an estimated price tag on what it may cost to buy a team, should it go on the open market. West Virginia was given a $284 million valuation, which sounds about right at first, until you look at some of the other programs ranked ahead of the Mountaineers.

WVU's biggest rivals - Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse - all sit higher on the rankings, but some other programs bring even more of a shock factor, such as Maryland, Purdue, and Northwestern. On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss where the Mountaineers should be ranked and why this is something to keep in the back of your mind.

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

