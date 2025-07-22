Between The Eers: West Virginia Football's Interesting Hypothetical Valuation
The Athletic released a hypothetical valuation for every Power Four program in college football, putting an estimated price tag on what it may cost to buy a team, should it go on the open market. West Virginia was given a $284 million valuation, which sounds about right at first, until you look at some of the other programs ranked ahead of the Mountaineers.
WVU's biggest rivals - Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse - all sit higher on the rankings, but some other programs bring even more of a shock factor, such as Maryland, Purdue, and Northwestern. On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss where the Mountaineers should be ranked and why this is something to keep in the back of your mind.
