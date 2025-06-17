Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Where Rich Rod Ranks Among Big 12 Coaches

A look at where the WVU head coach sits amongst his peers.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: Where Rich Rod Ranks.mp4
Between The Eers: Where Rich Rod Ranks.mp4 /
In this story:

Schuyler Callihan reveals his ranking of all 16 Big 12 head football coaches.

Football season show schedule:

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays

Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

