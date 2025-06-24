Between The Eers: Why the Low Ranking for Nicco Marchiol?
Earlier this week, I released my preseason Big 12 starting quarterback rankings, and as expected, West Virginia fans weren't too thrilled with Nicco Marchiol checking in at No. 13. There are a variety of reasons for the low ranking, which I explain in today's episode of Between The Eers.
If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Opponent, Date, and Tip Time Set for Best Virginia's First Round Matchup in TBT
WVU Bolsters Pitching Staff With DII All-American Transfer Dawson Montesa
The Three WVU Football Freshmen Who Could Steal Snaps by Week One
Former WVU Star Recruit Chooses New School, Joining Several Familiar Faces