Between The Eers: Why the Low Ranking for Nicco Marchiol?

Explaining why the West Virginia quarterback sits so low on the preseason Big 12 QB list.

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, I released my preseason Big 12 starting quarterback rankings, and as expected, West Virginia fans weren't too thrilled with Nicco Marchiol checking in at No. 13. There are a variety of reasons for the low ranking, which I explain in today's episode of Between The Eers.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

