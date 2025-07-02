Between The Eers: WVU Football's Weakest Links
There are several question marks surrounding WVU football heading into the 2025 season. With over 70 new faces, it's hard to project which areas of the roster are in a good spot and which need a little tender loving care.
Quarterback is something everyone will have their eyes on and have a great deal of concern over, but to me, it's the big guys up front on both sides of the football. The Mountaineers are replacing their entire starting five on the offensive line and essentially the entire second unit. Getting five transfers, who come from different schemes and teachings, is not an easy chore.
The same can be said for the defensive line, although they return Hammond Russell IV, Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood, Nate Gabriel, and Corey McIntyre Jr. There are a lot of question marks about that group.
We break down the concerns of both areas on today's episode of Between The Eers.
