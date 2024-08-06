Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: WVU Freshmen to Watch in 2024

A sneak peek at which Mountaineers could make an impact early in their career.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

WVU's 2024 recruiting class was full of talent. Which of them will see the field and possibly make a big impact this fall? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall throw out a few names you'll want to keep your eyes on.

On today's episode, we discuss:

- Which freshmen could play early
- Freshmen who could make an impact later in the season
- Honorable mention freshmen

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.

Published
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

