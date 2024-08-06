Between The Eers: WVU Freshmen to Watch in 2024
A sneak peek at which Mountaineers could make an impact early in their career.
In this story:
WVU's 2024 recruiting class was full of talent. Which of them will see the field and possibly make a big impact this fall? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall throw out a few names you'll want to keep your eyes on.
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Which freshmen could play early
- Freshmen who could make an impact later in the season
- Honorable mention freshmen
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
