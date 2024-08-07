Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: WVU's Most Underrated Players

Giving a few under the radar Mountaineers their shine.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's roster has plenty of proven stars on it, but there's also a handful of rock-solid players who don't necessarily get the credit they deserve. Who are they? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall each have a list.

On today's episode of Between The Eers, we discuss:

- Veteran players who don't get enough love
- Newcomers that should be talked about more nationally
- Key contributors who are looking to expand their role

Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

