Between The Eers: WVU's Most Underrated Players
Giving a few under the radar Mountaineers their shine.
In this story:
West Virginia's roster has plenty of proven stars on it, but there's also a handful of rock-solid players who don't necessarily get the credit they deserve. Who are they? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall each have a list.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, we discuss:
- Veteran players who don't get enough love
- Newcomers that should be talked about more nationally
- Key contributors who are looking to expand their role
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
