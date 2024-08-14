Between The Eers: WVU's Strengths & Weaknesses
What are the strongest areas of #WVU's 2024 roster? What about spots that need improvement to varying degrees? Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall discuss.
In this story:
We are a little over two weeks away from the West Virginia Mountaineers kicking off the 2024 season against No. 8 Penn State. What are the current strengths and weaknesses of this year's team?
On today's episode, we discuss:
- Why the WRs have a lot to prove
- Deepest WVU backfield in recent memory?
- Concerns with the secondary
Between the Eers will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday throughout football season.
