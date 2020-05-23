Big 12 Approves Student-Athletes Return to Campus

On Friday evening (May 22, 2020), The Big 12 Conference announced that student-athletes can return to campus this summer and are able to use the team athletic facilities for voluntary workouts.

the return comes in phases with football players returning on June 15, then on July 1, Volleyball, soccer and cross country are able to return followed by the rest of the student-athletes on July 15.

Official Announcement from the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors today approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary activities related to sport participation. Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15. This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities. Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.

