MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big 12 Approves Student-Athletes Return to Campus

Christopher Hall

On Friday evening (May 22, 2020), The Big 12 Conference announced that student-athletes can return to campus this summer and are able to use the team athletic facilities for voluntary workouts. 

the return comes in phases with football players returning on June 15, then on July 1, Volleyball, soccer and cross country are able to return followed by the rest of the student-athletes on July 15. 

Official Announcement from the Big 12 Conference. 

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors today approved a phase in for student-athletes to return to campus to engage in voluntary activities related to sport participation. Beginning June 15 football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15. This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities. Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Offers 2023 RB with NFL Bloodlines

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 5 | Treylan Davis Interview

West Virginia's latest football commit joins the show

Schuyler Callihan

2022 Wide Receiver Says WVU Offer "Didn't Feel Real"

The Mountaineers send out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Announces 5th Quarter Program

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown takes another step in educating his student-athletes

Christopher Hall

Holton added to Best Virginia

Press Virginia veteran Jonathan Holton signs with Best Virginia

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Extends Offer to 2022 DL Caden Curry

The Mountaineer coaching staff sends out another offer

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Defensive Position Battles to Watch in 2020

How can the Mountaineer defense improve in 2020?

Daniel Woods

2021 CB Maxwell Hairston Names Top Schools, Sets Decision Date

West Virginia being considered by Michigan cornerback

Jonathan Martin

Top 2021 Linebacker Includes WVU in Final 10

The Mountaineers are squarely in the mix for one of the nation's top linebackers

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Geno Smith Re-signs with Seahawks

Geno agrees to deal to stay in Seattle

Schuyler Callihan