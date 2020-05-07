Big 12 Cancels In-Person Media Days, Will Move to Virtual Setting

The Big 12 Conference's football media days scheduled for July 20-21 have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The two day event will still take place, but will be held virtually, similar to what press conference's around the nation have recently transformed to.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has not been an open book per se on what exactly the conference's plans are moving forward. All that we know is that all Power Five conferences are operating parallel to one another during these unprecedented times. Currently, the conference has mandated that no athletic events will be allowed to take place through May 31st.

Per Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News, the Big 12 had well over 500 credentialed media members that attended the two day event in 2019 in addition to players, coaches, and other representatives from each school.

Media days may be a little dry for some, but for those who are looking to get a little bit of a sneak peek toward the new football season, it can be very beneficial to watch.

Do you expect the 2020 college football season to start on time or will it be delayed? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

