MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big 12 Cancels In-Person Media Days, Will Move to Virtual Setting

Schuyler Callihan

The Big 12 Conference's football media days scheduled for July 20-21 have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The two day event will still take place, but will be held virtually, similar to what press conference's around the nation have recently transformed to.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has not been an open book per se on what exactly the conference's plans are moving forward. All that we know is that all Power Five conferences are operating parallel to one another during these unprecedented times. Currently, the conference has mandated that no athletic events will be allowed to take place through May 31st.

Per Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News, the Big 12 had well over 500 credentialed media members that attended the two day event in 2019 in addition to players, coaches, and other representatives from each school.

Media days may be a little dry for some, but for those who are looking to get a little bit of a sneak peek toward the new football season, it can be very beneficial to watch.

Do you expect the 2020 college football season to start on time or will it be delayed? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Latest 2023 WVU Offer Compares His Game to Colton McKivitz

The Mountaineers offer massive freshman offensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Mississippi Safety Becomes Latest to Receive WVU Offer

Mountaineers hit the deep south for latest offer

Jonathan Martin

WVU Announces Partnership with Jeremy Darlow to Educate Student-Athletes on Personal Branding

Neal Brown getting ahead of the curve on preparing for the NCAA's new guidelines

Schuyler Callihan

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 7 Exree Loe

Is this the year for West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe to shine?

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2023 Defensive End Loves What West Virginia Has to Offer

The Mountaineers are the latest to extend offer to top Florida defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

2021 JUCO Defensive Line Target Sets Decision Date

The Mountaineers seem to be in a good position for this top juco recruit

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Recruiting Mailbag

It's time to open the mail and answer all of your recruiting questions

Jonathan Martin

Reviewing West Virginia's 2016 Draft Class

Taking a look at how the former Mountaineers have performed since entering the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Inside Scoop: Movement on the Recruiting Trail

Some interesting news from this past week on the recruiting front

Jonathan Martin

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 8 Mike O'Laughlin

Can the young tight end emerge as a weapon in the West Virginia offense?

Schuyler Callihan