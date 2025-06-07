Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Reacts to Game-Changing NCAA Settlement
Finally, progress is being made in college sports as Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House settlement, which allows schools to directly pay student-athletes. NIL deals are still permitted, but those of $600 or more in value must go through a clearinghouse, called NIL Go.
Schools will work with a $20.5 million cap in 2025-26, which will increase by roughly 4% each year over the next ten years. We're still a long way from fully shifting to a pro model where there are clear guardrails on everything, but this is a massive step in the right direction.
Shortly after the news dropped, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement offering his thoughts.
“As we enter this new era of college athletics, it is crucial we do so with structure, transparency, and the success of student-athletes in mind - this settlement and new model will ensure that happens. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to implement this new system that prioritizes fairness and opportunity for all student-athletes and institutions.”
Direct payments from schools to their athletes won't go into effect until July 1st. The NIL Go portal will launch on June 15.
