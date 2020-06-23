MountaineerMaven
Big 12 Launches Esports Tournament - Madden NFL 20

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference is launching its first-ever Esports tournament for all 10 member schools with multimedia rights partner, Learfield IMG College for a Madden NFL 20 tournament. To sign up you must be on Xbox One and have a valid West Virginia .edu email address to participate. (Click Here)

“This is a great opportunity to engage in an emerging space on a Conference-wide level,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a release by the Big 12 Conference. “This opportunity is a unique way to provide original content from within a competitive environment during these challenging times. We appreciate the collaborative efforts that have made this first-of-its-kind Big 12 Championship tournament possible.”

Each Big 12 member school will play host to a single-elimination qualifying tournament from July 13th-16th for the chance to represent their school to the Big 12 Conference Championship tournament July 18th-19th.

Learfield IMG College has teamed with Mainline for the remote production for all games of the tournament and finals of each school tournament, along with the Big 12 Championship rounds, will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now streaming on ESPN+ and hosted by Bill Pollock (Host of Big 12 This Week).

