Big 12 Media Day Schedule: How to Watch WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Live
Day one of Big 12 media days is in the books, and today, we'll hear from the remaining eight head coaches in the league, including West Virginia's Rich Rodriguez.
Don't expect too much to come out of today's press conference, however. There will be many of the same questions being asked about his return to WVU, including whether he can win at this level in this era, if he can achieve the same success he had 20 years ago, and the quarterback battle, which he will likely decline to comment on or dive deep into.
Then again, you never know what Rich Rod may surprise you with, so you'll want to tune in. You can watch media day on ESPN+ beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET. We will have full quotes and takeaways from the press conference up on the site shortly after if you're unable to watch.
Big 12 media day press conference schedule (all times eastern)
12 p.m.: Willie Fritz (Houston)
12:20 p.m.: Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State)
12:40 p.m.: Rich Rodriguez (West Virginia)
1 p.m.: Lance Leipold (Kansas)
1:20 p.m.: Sonny Dykes (TCU)
1:40 p.m.: Kyle Whittingham (Utah)
2 p.m.: Brent Brennan (Arizona)
2:20 p.m.: Deion Sanders
