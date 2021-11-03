Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 10

Week 9 Results:

No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24

West Virginia 38, No 22 Iowa State 31

No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21

Kansas State 31, TCU 12

No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3

Week 10 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

1. Oklahoma

After surviving Kansas the week prior, Oklahoma rolled past Texas Tech. Freshman QB Caleb Williams had himself a day tossing for 402 yards and six touchdowns. This is the Oklahoma offense we are all accustomed to seeing.

2. Oklahoma State (3)

The Pokes did what they were supposed to do against Kansas - beat them badly. Oklahoma State's defense allowed just 44 passing yards and picked off three passes in the win.

3. Baylor (5)

Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon had his worst game of the season but fortunately for the Bears, the rushing attack was so strong that it hid his struggles. The Bears rushed for 199 yards and three scores on 42 carries as a team. This win cements Baylor in the conversation for a spot in Dallas.

4. Iowa State (2)

The officiating in the WVU/Iowa State game was just bad. Bad for both teams. I know Iowa State fans were upset with a few game-changing calls, particularly the Breece Hall run at the goal line, but WVU had a few not go their way as well. The Cyclones defense had a really bad day which was strange to see.

5. West Virginia (6)

Since the bye week, the Mountaineers are 2-0 with a road win over TCU and a ranked win over No. 22 Iowa State. QB Jarret Doege had the best game of his WVU career throwing for 370 yards and three touchdowns. All of a sudden, Neal Brown has his team playing really sound football.

6. Kansas State (7)

K-State's defense was of the bend but don't break variety against TCU. The Wildcats allowed 340 total yards including 156 on the ground but allowed just one touchdown. K-State is slowly starting to climb up the power rankings with a 5-3 record.

7. Texas (4)

Things are starting to unravel for the Longhorns in 2021. Texas is now 4-4 on the season after getting off to a fairly decent start. One could argue that they are teetering on the brink of missing out on a bowl game.

8. TCU

Despite the blowout loss, TCU became the center of the Big 12 over the weekend as head coach Gary Patterson mutually agreed to part ways with the school, effective immediately. Things haven't been the same in Fort Worth over the past couple of years but I felt TCU should have at least let him finish out the season. After all, the man was there for 20 years and made TCU a winner.

9. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders' first game without Matt Wells didn't go very well. Oklahoma torched them through the air, giving up six passing touchdowns. Tech could be headed for a downward spiral to finish out the season.

10. Kansas

Kansas gonna Kansas.

Week 10 Matchups (all times eastern)

Kansas State at Kansas, 12 p.m. on FS1

No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 12 Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Texas at Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

