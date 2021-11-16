Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12

    Taking a look at where each team sits in the Big 12 Conference.
    Author:

    Week 11 Results:

    No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14

    Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17

    Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38

    Kansas 57, Texas 56 (OT)

    No. 10 Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17

    Week 12 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

    1. Oklahoma State (2)

    The Cowboys' offense finally put on a show putting up 63 on TCU. The defense has carried this team all season long but if the offense can produce, this is a very dangerous team.

    2. Baylor (4)

    The Bears firmly put themselves in the Big 12 championship conversation by defeating Oklahoma. It's amazing how fast Dave Aranda turned the program around after a small rebuild. 

    3. Oklahoma (1)

    For the first time this year, Oklahoma moves out of the No. 1 spot. They have been winning games the unconventional way and it felt weird to continuously have them at No. 1. Now that they've lost, they fall off the one line. 

    4. Kansas State (5)

    Kansas State has quietly won four games in a row and is becoming the surprise team of the Big 12 this season. If they knock off Baylor this weekend, they'll jump into the top three. 

    5. Iowa State (3)

    Yes, Texas Tech won the head-to-head but Iowa State is the better team. These rankings don't always reflect head-to-head results. This is the perfect example of that.

    6. Texas Tech (9)

    Read More

    You know the bottom half of the Big 12 is bad if Texas Tech checks in this high. The Red Raiders got a little lucky thanks to a 62-yard walk-off field goal by Jonathan Garibay as time expired to beat Iowa State.

    7. West Virginia (6)

    If it weren't for costly turnovers and miscues, West Virginia could have had a chance to beat K-State. When you beat yourself against Kansas State, you have virtually no shot. The Mountaineers were lucky that the game was as close as it was heading into the fourth quarter.

    8. TCU

    The Horned Frogs nearly gave up 70 to Oklahoma State over the weekend. This has been nothing short of a disappointing season in Fort Worth. 

    9. Texas (7)

    Can it get any worse than losing to Kansas as 31-point favorites? Texas has now lost five straight games and has to travel to Morgantown this week. Safe to say Steve Sarkisian may be on the hot seat by season's end even after just one year.

    10. Kansas

    The Jayhawks pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend by defeating Texas. Although they got the win, they're still the worst team in the Big 12 and it's not really close. Congrats to KU, though.

    Week 12 Matchups (all times eastern)

    Iowa State at No. 8 Oklahoma, 12 p.m. on FOX

    Texas at West Virginia, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

    Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m. on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

    No. 13 Baylor at Kansas State, 5:30 p.m. on FS1

    No. 10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 8 p.m. on FOX

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17014988_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12

    1 minute ago
    Texas defensive back Caden Sterns, left, and defensive back Anthony Cook run down West Virginia wide receiver Sam James in the third quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday November 7, 2020.
    Football

    West Virginia Depth Chart vs. Texas

    14 hours ago
    Co-defensive coordinator (Jordan Lesley)
    Football

    Jordan Lesley Nominated for the Broyles Award

    15 hours ago
    West Virginia Women's Basketball Coach Mike Carey
    WVU Womens Basketball

    Mountaineers sit at No. 22 in the Latest AP Top 25

    18 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge (1) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17155394_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Will West Virginia Reach a Bowl Game?

    20 hours ago
    Puskar Center entrance
    Area 304+

    WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

    21 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    West Virginia, Kansas Kickoff and TV Announced

    22 hours ago