Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12

Week 11 Results:

No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14

Kansas State 34, West Virginia 17

Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38

Kansas 57, Texas 56 (OT)

No. 10 Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17

Week 12 Power Rankings (last week's ranking if changed):

1. Oklahoma State (2)

The Cowboys' offense finally put on a show putting up 63 on TCU. The defense has carried this team all season long but if the offense can produce, this is a very dangerous team.

2. Baylor (4)

The Bears firmly put themselves in the Big 12 championship conversation by defeating Oklahoma. It's amazing how fast Dave Aranda turned the program around after a small rebuild.

3. Oklahoma (1)

For the first time this year, Oklahoma moves out of the No. 1 spot. They have been winning games the unconventional way and it felt weird to continuously have them at No. 1. Now that they've lost, they fall off the one line.

4. Kansas State (5)

Kansas State has quietly won four games in a row and is becoming the surprise team of the Big 12 this season. If they knock off Baylor this weekend, they'll jump into the top three.

5. Iowa State (3)

Yes, Texas Tech won the head-to-head but Iowa State is the better team. These rankings don't always reflect head-to-head results. This is the perfect example of that.

6. Texas Tech (9)

You know the bottom half of the Big 12 is bad if Texas Tech checks in this high. The Red Raiders got a little lucky thanks to a 62-yard walk-off field goal by Jonathan Garibay as time expired to beat Iowa State.

7. West Virginia (6)

If it weren't for costly turnovers and miscues, West Virginia could have had a chance to beat K-State. When you beat yourself against Kansas State, you have virtually no shot. The Mountaineers were lucky that the game was as close as it was heading into the fourth quarter.

8. TCU

The Horned Frogs nearly gave up 70 to Oklahoma State over the weekend. This has been nothing short of a disappointing season in Fort Worth.

9. Texas (7)

Can it get any worse than losing to Kansas as 31-point favorites? Texas has now lost five straight games and has to travel to Morgantown this week. Safe to say Steve Sarkisian may be on the hot seat by season's end even after just one year.

10. Kansas

The Jayhawks pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend by defeating Texas. Although they got the win, they're still the worst team in the Big 12 and it's not really close. Congrats to KU, though.

Week 12 Matchups (all times eastern)

Iowa State at No. 8 Oklahoma, 12 p.m. on FOX

Texas at West Virginia, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m. on Big 12 NOW/ESPN+

No. 13 Baylor at Kansas State, 5:30 p.m. on FS1

No. 10 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 8 p.m. on FOX

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.